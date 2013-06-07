版本:
Claris Lifesciences' Levofloxacin injection gets US FDA nod

June 7 Indian drugmaker Claris Lifesciences Ltd said late on Thursday that U.S. health regulators approved its antibiotic Levofloxacin injection.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Levofloxacin, which can be used to treat adults suffering from pneumonia, acute bacterial sinusitis or complicated urinary tract infections, the company said in a statement.
