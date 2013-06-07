China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
June 7 Indian drugmaker Claris Lifesciences Ltd said late on Thursday that U.S. health regulators approved its antibiotic Levofloxacin injection.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Levofloxacin, which can be used to treat adults suffering from pneumonia, acute bacterial sinusitis or complicated urinary tract infections, the company said in a statement.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.