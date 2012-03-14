UPDATE 1-Claude Resources raises gold resources estimate

March 14 Precious metals miner Claude
Resources Inc said measured and indicated gold
resources rose 43 percent as it discovered more gold at its
Seabee property in Saskatchewan.
Measured and indicated resources increased 43 percent to
70,700 ounces of gold at 5.35 grams per tonne, helped by gold
discovery at the L62 and Santoy Gap deposits.
Measured and indicated resources give an initial estimate of
the size of a deposit and serve as a basis for feasibility
studies.
The miner found gold at its Santoy Gap property in September
last year.
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based Claude owns and operates the
14,400 hectare Seabee property, which hosts a number of
exploration programs including Seabee Deep, Santoy, Neptune and
Trident.
Shares of the company closed at C$1.07 on Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.