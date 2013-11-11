UPDATE 1-U.S. should get mortgage firm data for probe, judge says

By Jonathan Stempel
Nov 11 A federal judge on Monday recommended
that a large firm that reviewed mortgages for Wall Street banks
turn over e-mails and other data that may help the government
decide which banks to sue for packaging shoddy mortgages into
securities that fueled the financial crisis.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Martinez in Hartford,
Connecticut, said Clayton Holdings LLC should turn over due
diligence reviews it prepared for its clients from 2005 through
2007, e-mails between employees and clients during that time,
and a database that was used in providing services.
Investigators had subpoenaed the materials on July 1 on
behalf of the Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities Working
Group, which includes the U.S. Department of Justice and other
federal and state regulators.
If enforced, the subpoena could help the government pursue
cases against banks it wants to hold accountable for selling
securities that fueled the U.S. housing and financial crises.
The government alleged that Clayton's due diligence reviews
discussed "potential problems with individual loans making up
the loan pools, as did internal and external communications at
Clayton associated with the reviews."
Clayton called the subpoena a "fishing expedition" on its
dealings with its 193 clients, not just the 16 financial
institutions that the government had advised were being probed.
It also said it has cooperated with the working group and
responded to "every government request for over six years."
Martinez nonetheless concluded that Clayton did not show
that it was too burdensome to comply with the subpoena, or that
the government already had much of the information it sought.
"The government's investigation into abuses in the
residential mortgage-backed securities market is broad and
extensive," she wrote. "The relevance of the agency's subpoena
requests may be measured only against the general purposes of
its investigation... Clayton has not met its burden of showing
that the subpoena is unreasonable."
Martinez's recommendation now goes to U.S. District Judge
Robert Chatigny in Hartford, who oversees the case.
Marc Rothenberg, a partner at Blank Rome representing
Clayton, declined to comment, saying the company does not
discuss litigation.
The case is being handled by the office of U.S. Attorney
Loretta Lynch in the Eastern District of New York. Robert
Nardoza, a spokesman for Lynch, did not immediately respond to a
request for comment. Thomas Carson, a spokesman for Acting U.S.
Attorney Dierdre Daly in Connecticut, declined to comment.
Clayton was a "major provider of third-party due diligence
services" to Wall Street, according to the Financial Crisis
Inquiry Commission's 2011 report.
"Because of the volume of loans examined by Clayton during
the housing boom, the firm had a unique inside view of the
underwriting standards that originators were actually applying -
and that securitizers were willing to accept," it said.
The government issued the subpoena under the Financial
Institutions, Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act of 1989,
which it uses to recover civil penalties for losses to federally
insured financial institutions.
FIRREA has a 10-year statute of limitations, versus five
years for some securities fraud laws. Bank of America Corp
and Wells Fargo & Co are among companies that
the government has sued under FIRREA in mortgage-related cases.
The case is U.S. v. Clayton Holdings LLC, U.S. District
Court, District of Connecticut, No. 13-mc-00116.