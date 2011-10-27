UPDATE 1-Clayton Williams posts higher Q3 rev

* Q3 rev up 16 pct

Oct 27 Oil and gas explorer Clayton Williams Energy Inc posted a rise in quarterly revenue on higher oil and gas prices.

For the third quarter, Clayton's oil and gas sales increased 18 percent to $99.7 million.

Total revenue rose 16 percent to $101.1 million.

Earnings rose to $74.5 million, or $6.13 cents per share, from $11.6 million, or 96 cents per share a year ago.

The company recorded a gain of $92.3 million on derivatives in the quarter.

Shares of Midland, Texas-based company were trading up 9 percent at $68.45, after touching a high of $69.53 earlier.

They have risen 82 percent after touching a year-low on Oct.4. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)