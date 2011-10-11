UPDATE 1-Clean Diesel sees Q3 rev above estimates, shares jump

* Sees Q3 rev up 34 pct at $14.7 mln
* Q3 rev helped by strong sales at HDD unit
* Shares soar 33 pct
(Follows alerts)
Oct 11 Clean Diesel Technologies Inc
forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations,
helped by a 50 percent jump in sales at its heavy duty diesel
systems unit (HDD), sending the emission control systems maker's
shares up 33 percent.
The company expects third-quarter revenue to jump by more
than a third to about $14.7 million, versus analysts' estimates
of $14.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The HDD unit benefited partly from strong sales to the
material handling and mining sectors, Clean Diesel said in a
statement.
The Ventura, California-based company, which is valued at
$21.28 million, also entered into an agreement with Lincoln Park
Capital Fund LLC, under which it may sell up to $10 million of
its common stock over 30 months.
Shares of the company jumped to $3.94 in morning trading on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani
Ghosh)