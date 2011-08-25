UPDATE 2-Clean Energy gets more investment, shares rise

* Springleaf, Lionfish, Greenwich Asset to invest $150 mln

* Investors seek to be a part of natural gas vehicle market

* Shares rise as much as 9 pct to a 3-week high (Adds details, analyst comments in paragraphs 2-5,8; updates shares)

By Sumit Jha

BANGALORE, Aug 25 Clean Energy Fuels Corp said three investment companies would follow Chesapeake Energy in investing $150 million in the North American natural gas fuels provider, sending its shares up as much as 9 percent.

Aubrey McClendon, chief executive of the No.2 U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake, said the company introduced Clean Energy to Temasek Holdings, Seatown Holdings and RRJ Capital Master -- run by Asian investor Richard Ong.

The latest investment, which comes a month after Chesapeake pledged $150 million to Clean Energy, underlines the increasing emphasis by companies such as Westport Innovations and General Motors on developing new technologies to replace pricey gasoline and diesel with cheaper natural gas fuels.

Drivers who filled up with natural gas at the pump saved up to $2 per gallon when gasoline prices hit $4 a gallon recently. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/get42s)

"The growth of natural gas vehicles is taking off in the United States, and this is the way to play this," Lazard Capital Markets analyst Graham Mattison said.

Chesapeake's McClendon called the investment as "being very beneficial to increasing the demand for natural gas in North America."

The investment, in the form of 7.5 percent notes that can be converted into Clean Energy shares at $15 apiece, is expected to close by the end of August.

"A 7.5 percent yield on convertible bonds makes for an attractive investment," Lazard Capital Markets analyst Graham Mattison said, adding the investment by Chesapeake has made the investors feel secure about their investments in Clean Energy.

Seal Beach, California-based Clean Energy intends to use the proceeds to develop, construct and run liquefied natural gas and compressed natural gas fueling stations.

Incorporated as Pickens Fuel Corp in 1997 and reincorporated as Clean Energy four years later, the company owns, operates or supplies to about 224 gas fueling stations from British Columbia to the Mexican border.

Clean Energy shares rose to $14.00 -- a three-week high -- in early trade on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Gopakumar Warrier)