UPDATE 1-Clean Energy posts wider-than-expected quarterly loss

BRIEF-Deltic Timber reports Q4 earnings per share $0.26, management changes
* Says John Enlow has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Deltic, effective march 8
* Q4 adj net loss $0.21/shr vs est. loss $0.14/shr
* Q4 rev rose 4 pct to $86.2 mln
March 12 Natural gas provider Clean Energy Fuels Corp posted a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss, hurt by higher expenses.
The company posted a net loss of $20.9 million, or 29 cents per share, compared with a profit of $13.8 million, or 18 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 21 cents a share.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $86.2 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to post a loss of 14 cents a share, on revenue of $73.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fourth-quarter operating expenses rose 42 percent to $102 million.
Clean Energy has raised $350 million, with an additional commitment of $100 million, in financing to fund its Natural Gas Highway for medium-and heavy-duty trucking and other projects, the company said in a statement.
Last August, Clean Energy Fuels said subsidiaries of three investment companies -- Temasek Holdings, Seatown Holdings and RRJ Capital Master -- would follow Chesapeake Energy in investing $150 million in the North American natural gas fuels provider.
Seal Beach, California-based Clean Energy shares, which touched a year high of $21.39 last week, closed at $20.55 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
* Says John Enlow has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Deltic, effective march 8
* Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. increases reserves by 53% and announces share consolidation
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, told CNBC on Monday that his conglomerate had purchased about 120 million shares of Apple Inc. in 2017.