UPDATE 1-Clean Harbors beats Street on booming shale demand

May 2 Waste management company Clean Harbors
Inc's quarterly profit beat analysts' estimates for the
eighth time in a row, buoyed by demand from oil and gas shales
in the United States and Canada.
The company's first-quarter net income rose to $32 million,
or 60 cents per share, from $22.7 million, or 43 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue grew 32 percent to $572 million.
Analysts had expected a profit of 57 cents per share on
revenue of $552.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Clean Harbors -- whose exploration segment offers land and
air surveying, geospatial data imaging and directional boring
services -- said its oil & gas field services segment doubled in
size year-over-year.
The Norwell, Massachusetts-based company's shares, which have
gained about 38 percent of their value in the last year, closed
at $68.04 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.