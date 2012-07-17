New Issue-Clean Harbors sells $800 mln notes

US STOCKS-Dow tops 21,000 after Trump speech, rate hike talk
* Indexes up: Dow 1.64 pct, S&P 1.49 pct, Nasdaq 1.36 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon trading)
July 17 Clean Harbors, Inc on Tuesday sold $800 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $600 million. Goldman Sachs was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AMT $800 MLN COUPON 5.25 PCT MATURITY 08/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/01/2013 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 5.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/30/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
* Indexes up: Dow 1.64 pct, S&P 1.49 pct, Nasdaq 1.36 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon trading)
* Intend to eliminate 80-100 positions, including frontline and supervisory roles, in Philadelphia over the next few months Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 The flow of income tax refunds to U.S. consumers is getting back on track following a slow start this year that has had some retail chains worried about spending.