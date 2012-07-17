版本:
New Issue-Clean Harbors sells $800 mln notes

July 17 Clean Harbors, Inc on Tuesday
sold $800 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $600 million.
    Goldman Sachs was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: CLEAN HARBORS, INC. 

AMT $800 MLN    COUPON 5.25 PCT    MATURITY    08/01/2020
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   02/01/2013
MOODY'S Ba3     YIELD 5.25 PCT     SETTLEMENT  07/30/2012   
S&P BB-PLUS     SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

