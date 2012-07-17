New Issue-Clean Harbors sells $800 mln notes

July 17 Clean Harbors, Inc on Tuesday sold $800 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $600 million. Goldman Sachs was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AMT $800 MLN COUPON 5.25 PCT MATURITY 08/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/01/2013 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 5.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/30/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS