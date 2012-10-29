版本:
Clean Harbors to buy Safety-Kleen for $1.25 bln

Oct 29 Waste management company Clean Harbors Inc said it will buy privately held Safety-Kleen Inc, a re-refiner and recycler of used oil in North America, for $1.25 billion in an all-cash deal.

Clean Harbors expects the acquisition to immediately add to earnings, excluding one-time fees and related costs.

