Clean Harbors to buy Safety-Kleen for $1.25 bln

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Oct 29 Waste management company Clean Harbors Inc said it will buy privately held Safety-Kleen Inc, a re-refiner and recycler of used oil in North America, for $1.25 billion in an all-cash deal.
Clean Harbors expects the acquisition to immediately add to earnings, excluding one-time fees and related costs.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.