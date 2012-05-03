Morgan Stanley, Clean Power in new solar financing

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
May 3 Morgan Stanley's MS Solar Solutions Corp, Clean Power Finance and solar developer Main Street Power have created a new $300 million fund to help finance new residential solar leases, the companies said on Thursday.
Solar leases have boomed in the residential market in the past year because they allow homeowners to install solar power with little or no up-front cost on systems that typically cost several thousand dollars.
Homeowners pay a monthly fee for the systems that is usually lower than their electric utility bill, reducing their monthly energy spending.
Clean Power Finance, which has previously raised funds from companies such as Google Inc, will offer the funds through its solar software system to a network of more then 1,550 solar installers around the United States.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS