UPDATE 1-Cleantech Solutions receives $1.7 mln order; shares jump

BRIEF-Goodfellow announces CFO change
Pierre Lemoine is no longer employed by company effective immediately
May 22 Cleantech Solutions International Inc , which makes metal components for the clean energy industry, said it received a $1.7 million order to supply motor shaft forgings, sending its shares up as much as 61 percent.
Cleantech will supply the units to Nanjing Turbine & Electric Machinery Changfeng Alternative Energy Co Ltd.
The deal will generate the $1.7 million revenue by the end of 2012, the company said in a statement.
Cleantech shares, which have fallen 88 percent in the last year, were up 55 percent at $3.76 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. The stock, which touched $3.92 earlier, was the top percentage gainer on the exchange.
March 3 Investment manager Orbis Investment Management Ltd on Friday disclosed a stake of about 2.8 percent in U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc, and said it intends to support hedge fund Elliott Management Corp in its proxy battle against the company.
* Starbucks will issue its first yen-denominated bonds by the end of the month, possibly raising over 50 billion yen ($436 million) - Nikkei