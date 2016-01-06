Lamar in advanced talks to buy Clear Channel Outdoor assets-sources

Jan 6 Lamar Advertising Co is in
advanced talks to buy billboard assets in five U.S. cities from
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc worth roughly $450
million, according to people familiar with the matter.
Lamar is close to a deal to purchase Clear Channel Outdoor's
billboard assets in Cleveland, Des Moines, Memphis, Reno and
Seattle, the sources said this week, cautioning that
negotiations have not been finalized.
The sources asked not to be identified because the sale
process is confidential. Clear Channel Outdoor did not
immediately respond to a request for comment. Lamar declined to
comment.
Clear Channel Outdoor also plans to sell $350 million to
$400 million of billboard assets in other markets to other
buyers such as privately held billboard companies Total Outdoor
and Reagan Outdoor, according to one source. The assets would be
sold one by one and not to one buyer, the source added.
Clear Channel Outdoor would sell the assets to pay off some
of the $20.6 billion in debt held by its parent company,
iHeartMedia, which was taken private in 2008 by buyout firms
Bain Capital LLC and Thomas H. Lee Partners for $19 billion,
Clear Channel Outdoor generates revenue from renting out
space on its digital and static billboards at highways, on
buildings and other outdoor spaces.
Billboards are holding their own with local audiences and
advertisers even as attention slips away from regional
advertising, such local newspapers facing circulation declines
or television commercials that viewers increasingly are able to
skip.
About 90 percent of Clear Channel Outdoor is owned by
iHeartMedia. The rest is publicly traded, with a market
capitalization of about $2.03 billion.
Based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Lamar has a market
capitalization of $5.82 billion and is one of the largest
outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than
318,000 displays across the United States, Canada and Puerto
Rico, according to its website.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)