Aquiline explores sale of global payment provider

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 24 Private equity firm Aquiline
Holdings LLC is exploring a sale of Clear2Pay, a Belgian
financial services electronic payments company it invested in
four years ago, according to two people familiar with the
situation.
New York-based Aquiline has not yet hired a bank to oversee
the sale which could fetch around 400 million euros ($552
million), said one of the sources, who wished to remain
anonymous because they are not permitted to speak to the media.
Aquiline was not immediately available for comment.
Aquiline invested in Brussels-based Clear2Pay in December
2009. The company, which facilitates payments for banks and
financial institutions, has an array of global financial
services clients including ING Groep, Banco Santander
and Bank of New York Mellon Corp, according to
its website.
Possible bidders for Clear2Pay could include technology
companies with significant business from banks, like Oracle Corp
or SAP AG, or financial services oriented
technology providers like Fiserv, the source said.
Oracle, SAP and Fiserv declined to comment.