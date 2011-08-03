UPDATE 1-Clear Channel Outdoor Q2 profit beats Wall Street

* Q2 EPS $0.07 vs est $0.04
* Q2 rev $789.2 mln vs est $743.6 mln
Aug 3 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc
posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings, helped by an
improvement in the advertising market and growth in its
international segment.
The advertising company posted consolidated net income of
$34.2 million, or 7 cents a share, compared with a loss of $2.5
million, or 3 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue rose 13 percent to $789.2 million. International
segment revenue grew 19 percent to $448.4 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 4 cents a
share, excluding special items, on revenue of $743.6 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Clear Channel provides advertising opportunities through
billboards and street furniture displays. It competes with CBS
Outdoor, a unit of CBS Corp , and Lamar Advertising
.
Shares of the company closed at $10.76 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)