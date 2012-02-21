UPDATE 2-Clear Channel takes a hit as advertising spending slows

* Q4 EPS $0.06 vs est $0.10

* Q4 revenue $816 mln vs est $816.6 mln

Feb 21 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc , the world's second largest outdoor advertiser, posted a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit as slowing demand for poster and mall displays crimped growth in the Americas.

Shares of the company fell more than 5 percent to $11.98 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Clear Channel, which has seen sales growth from the region slipping over the last two quarters, said sales from the Americas fell 1 percent during the fourth quarter.

International revenue, which accounts for more than half of the overall revenue, rose 6 percent, helped by rising demand for street furniture advertising China, Sweden, and Australia.

Weak results at Clear Channel and its larger France-based peer JCDecaux SA, which saw its growth slow last year as Europe's debt crisis took its toll, underscore the sluggish recovery in global ad spending.

Earlier this month, rival CBS Outdoor -- a unit of CBS Corp -- had posted a 1 percent fall in revenue.

The decline in Clear Channel's Americas revenues "sheds some concerns on Lamar Advertising's fourth-quarter", said Wells Fargo analyst Marci Ryvicker said in a note.

Clear Channel's rival Lamar, which is focussed on the U.S. market and has been aggressively investing on digital displays, is expected to report tomorrow.

Private-equity backed Clear Channel, which began doing business as Foster & Kleiser Outdoor Advertising in 1901 and owns more than 750,000 displays around the world, has also been expanding its digital capabilities.

Net income for the fourth quarter rose to $23 million, or 6 cents per share, from $4.2 million, or breakeven per share, a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $816 million from $793 million a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected fourth-quarter earnings of 10 cents per share, on revenue of $816.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which provides clients with advertising opportunities through billboards and street furniture displays, closed at $12.62 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.