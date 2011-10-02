版本:
UPDATE 2-Clear Channel promotes Pittman to CEO

 Oct 2 U.S. radio and advertising company Clear
Channel Media Holdings CCMO.PK said on Sunday it had promoted
Bob Pittman to the position of chief executive officer.
 Pittman, a well-known media executive and investor, has
been Clear Channel's chairman of media and entertainment
platforms since November 2010, the company said in a
statement.
 Pittman will also join the board of Clear Channel and its
subsidiary Clear Channel Communications. He will become
executive chairman of advertising unit Clear Channel Outdoor
Holdings.
 Pittman, 57, has been CEO of MTV Networks, AOL Networks,
Six Flags Theme Parks, Quantum Media, Century 21 Real Estate,
and Time Warner Enterprises. He was also COO of America Online
Inc and AOL Time Warner.
 He will remain a member of New York-based investment firm
Pilot Group.
 (Reporting by Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Dale
Hudson)

