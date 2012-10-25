版本:
New Issue-Clear Channel sells $2 bln in notes

Oct 25 Clear Channel Communications Inc
 on Thursday sold $1,999.815 million of priority
guarantee notes, said market sources. 
    Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: CLEAR CHANNEL

AMT $1,999.815 MLN  COUPON 9 PCT       MATURITY    12/15/2019   
TYPE NTS            ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   06/15/2013 
MOODY'S N/A         YIELD 9 PCT        SETTLEMENT  10/25/2012   
S&P N/A             SPREAD 780 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A            MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

