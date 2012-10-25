New Issue-Clear Channel sells $2 bln in notes

Oct 25 Clear Channel Communications Inc on Thursday sold $1,999.815 million of priority guarantee notes, said market sources. Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CLEAR CHANNEL AMT $1,999.815 MLN COUPON 9 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2019 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 9 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/25/2012 S&P N/A SPREAD 780 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS