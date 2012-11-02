Clear Channel Outdoor posts surprise profit, revenue misses estimates

BRIEF-Blackbird Energy increases financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 mln
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
Nov 2 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc posted a surprise quarterly profit, but revenue missed analysts' estimates as the outdoor advertising firm's international business slipped 6 percent.
Net profit jumped to $17.3 million, or 5 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $3.2 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.
The company, which sells advertising space on billboards, public transport and spots, reported a 2 percent decline in quarterly revenue at $731 million.
Analysts expected a loss of 4 cents per share, on revenue of $737.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd's revenue from operations for year through Feb, likely fell short with growth of 9% to roughly 334 billion yen - Nikkei