UPDATE 2-Clear Channel Outdoor Q3 profit misses Street view

* Q3 EPS $0.01 vs est $0.05
* Q3 rev $748 mln vs est $730 mln
* Operating expenses rise 9 pct
* To deploy over 200 digital displays this year
(Adds details on capital expenditure, digital display)
Oct 31 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc
, the world's second largest outdoor advertiser, posted a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit as international revenue
fell on weakness in Europe and on higher expenses on site leases
for digital advertisement displays.
Consolidated operating expenses grew 9 percent driven by an
increase in foreign exchange rates and higher site lease and
marketing expenses.
Capital expenditure rose 13 percent as Clear Channel Outdoor
expanded its digital advertisement business.
Growth in international revenue, which accounts for 57
percent of total revenue, slowed to 11 percent from 19 percent
in the second quarter, due to weakness in Italy, UK and Spain.
U.S. revenue growth slowed to 4 percent from 5 percent in
the second quarter.
Clear Channel Outdoor, which provides clients with
advertising opportunities through billboards and street
furniture displays, said it would deploy over 200 digital
displays this year, up from its prior view of 160, as it looks
to expand in Dallas.
Clear Channel Outdoor's push on digital displays reflect an
industry-wide shift from static displays as digital offer
advertisers more customized delivery options.
Digital boards cost more than static displays but also
generate higher revenue for outdoor advertising companies.
The company has deployed 768 digital displays in 37 U.S.
markets as of September 30, including 57 displays that were
installed during this quarter.
Net income attributable to the company in the July-September
quarter was $3.2 million, or 1 cent a share, compared with a net
loss of $34.9 million, or 10 cents a share, last year.
Revenue for the company, whose peers include France-based
JCDecaux SA , CBS Outdoor, a unit of CBS Corp ,
and Lamar Advertising , rose 8 percent to $748 million.
Analysts were expecting a profit of 5 cents a share on sales
of $730 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the San Antonio, Texas-based company closed at $11
on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)