New rules to stop clearers becoming "too big to fail"

LONDON Oct 15 Clearing houses that help make
trading derivatives safer will have to spell out how they would
recover from a crisis without needing taxpayer bailouts, new
rules from global regulators said on Wednesday.
The new rules are in the final recommendations from a group
of central bankers and market supervisors from the world's
leading economies on how to deal with collapsing market
infrastructure such as a clearing house, payment systems, trade
repositories or central securities depositories.
Clearers, or central counterparties (CCPs), such as the DTCC
in the United States and LCH.Clearnet or Eurex Clearing
in Europe, ensure a transaction is completed even if
one side of a trade goes bust.
Clearers are set to grow massively as volumes will be
boosted by a requirement for them to clear all over-the-counter
(OTC) derivatives trades.
"With the introduction of mandatory central clearing of OTC
derivatives, it is crucial that we avoid the threat of CCPs
becoming the new 'too big to fail' institutions," Financial
Stability Board Chairman Mark Carney said in a statement.
All market infrastructure firms that are key to the
stability of of financial markets will have to set out in
advance the steps they would take to recover from a failure, and
keep critical services going.
The rules list tools for drumming up cash from a variety
sources in a set sequence, such as the clearer's own default
fund and from its members.
But if those funding sources dry up then clearers could tap
assets being cleared at the time, by imposing a variation margin
or haircut, the new rules say.
Such assets belong to funds who are typically not members of
the clearing house and fund managers had lobbied to stop such
haircuts from being possible.
The assets are owned ultimately by investors who should not
have to shore up a private company, the fund managers argued.
But banks that clear the assets on behalf of funds have said
they should not have to bear all the burden of propping up a
clearing house. If asset managers will not play their part then
the clearer could go under and all assets would then be lost.
The Bank of England, headed by Carney, has already agreed to
such variation margins in Britain, a major clearing centre.
The final rules will be incorporated in a draft European
Union law due in early 2015.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by David Clarke)