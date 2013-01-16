CORRECTED-UBS to pay ClearOne $45 mln to settle auction-rate securities dispute

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say ClearOne and UBS entered into a
settlement and that an arbitration panel did not rule in favor
on ClearOne in the dispute)
Jan 16 ClearOne Inc, a maker of audio
and video conferencing products, said UBS Financial Services Inc
agreed to pay it $45 million after the two parties
settled an auction-rate securities dispute.
However, ClearOne said an arbitration panel denied a similar
claim against Morgan Stanley that sought $100 million in
damages.
Auction-rate securities were sold as highly-liquid
short-term instruments similar to money-market funds but with
slightly higher returns.
Thousands of investors were left with securities that could
not be sold when the $330 billion auction-rate market failed in
2008 after large investment banks that ran these auctions faced
liquidity crunch.
Shares of ClearOne closed at $4.43 on the Nasdaq on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore)