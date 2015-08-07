ClearSign wins contract for emission-curbing system from Tesoro

Aug 7 ClearSign Combustion Corp, a
small company whose technology helps refiners cut nitrogen oxide
emissions, has signed a deal with Tesoro Corp to
retrofit a Los Angeles refinery heater with a combustion control
system.
The refinery, which supplies 50 percent of the jet fuel used
by Los Angeles International Airport, is aiming to halve
nitrogen oxide emissions by 2020, a goal set by the local air
pollution control agency.
U.S. companies are spending more to reduce emissions as the
Obama administration steps up efforts to curb pollution.
"If Tesoro is successful in this first phase of working with
us, they would likely use our solution in all of their
refineries throughout the United States," ClearSign Chief
Executive Steve Pirnat told Reuters.
Tesoro also has refineries in North Dakota, Utah, Northern
California, Alaska and Washington state.
ClearSign, which is developing technologies to improve the
efficiency of boilers, furnaces, turbines and other combustion
systems, competes with Honeywell International Inc's
Callidus Technologies and John Zink Co LLC, a unit of Koch
Industries Inc.
The company, which went public in May 2012, was valued at
little over $45 million as of Thursday's close. ClearSign's
stock, which closed at $3.44 on Thursday, has lost more than
half its value this year.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sayantani Ghosh and Ted Kerr)