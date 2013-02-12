版本:
BRIEF-Clearwire says has funding to year-end assuming it draws some Sprint financing

Feb 12 Clearwire Corp : * Says special committee will evaluate on a monthly basis whether they access

the Sprint Nextel funding offered as it reviews DISH offer * Says has enough money to fund itself to year-end assuming it draws on some of

the financing Sprint offered
