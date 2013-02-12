版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 13日 星期三 07:07 BJT

BRIEF-Clearwire needs $240mln from Sprint, $200MLN-$250MLN vendoring financing to stay funded this year

Feb 12 Clearwire Corp : * Says would need to draw $240 million of Sprint financing and

$200MLN-$250MLN vendoring financing to keep funded to year-end
