BRIEF-Four Clearwire investors join forces to push for a better deal

UPDATE 3-Nexen joins ConocoPhillips in cutting oil sands output -sources
* ConocoPhillips reduces output at Surmont by 40 percent - sources
May 3 Clearwire: * Four Clearwire Corp shareholders with 127.4 million shares say they
joined forces to push for a better offer for Clearwire-SEC filing * Four Clearwire Corp shareholders say they agreed may 1 to go
together to talk to Sprint Nextel Corp DISH Network Corp
others about proposed deal * Four Clearwire Corp shareholders say unanimously believe sprint's
offer is too low
* ConocoPhillips reduces output at Surmont by 40 percent - sources
* Nano Dimension Ltd - files for offering of American depositary shares representing ordinary shares of up to $50 million Source text:(http://bit.ly/2oeA6fG) Further company coverage:
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $2 billion - sec filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2o7xeRn] Further company coverage: