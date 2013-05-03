版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 3日 星期五 22:55 BJT

BRIEF-Four Clearwire investors join forces to push for a better deal

May 3 Clearwire: * Four Clearwire Corp shareholders with 127.4 million shares say they

joined forces to push for a better offer for Clearwire-SEC filing * Four Clearwire Corp shareholders say they agreed may 1 to go

together to talk to Sprint Nextel Corp DISH Network Corp

others about proposed deal * Four Clearwire Corp shareholders say unanimously believe sprint's

offer is too low
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐