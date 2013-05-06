版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 6日 星期一 20:08 BJT

BRIEF-Clearwire shares down following news about transaction with Sprint

NEW YORK May 6 Clearwire Corp : * Shares down 6.2 percent in premarket trade following news about letter to

shareholders on transaction with Sprint
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐