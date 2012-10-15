版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 15日 星期一

BRIEF-Clearwire up in premarket after Softbank deal to buy Sprint Nextel stake

NEW YORK Oct 15 Clearwire Corp : * Up 9.9 percent to $2.55 in premarket after Softbank deal to buy Sprint Nextel

stake

