2012年 10月 26日

BRIEF-Clearwire says has enough funding to last it until end Q3 2013

Oct 25 Clearwire Corp : * Says expects continued productive relationship with Softbank Corp

after its investment with Sprint Nextel Corp * Says Softbank investment in Sprint Nextel bodes well for Clearwire as

Sprint is clearwire's biggest customer * Says it has enough funding to last until the end of Q3 2013

