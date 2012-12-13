版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 13日 星期四 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-Clearwire up in premarket after Sprint buyout offer

NEW YORK Dec 13 Clearwire Corp : * Up 3.6 percent to $2.85 in premarket after Sprint buyout offer

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐