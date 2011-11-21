S&P downgrades Clearwire debt by a notch

NEW YORK Nov 21 Standard & Poors Corp on Monday downgraded Clearwire Corp's CLWR.O credit rating by one notch to 'CCC' with a "developing outlook" due to concerns that it may skip interest payments due on Dec. 1.

The developing outlook means S&P could either lower the rating on the high-speed wireless provider to 'D' if it fails to make the $237 million payment within a 30-day grace period or raise the rating if it pays up and secures additional funding that it needs to operate, the ratings agency said.

Clearwire, which is majority owned by its biggest customer Sprint Nextel (S.N), is seeking almost $1 billion in new financing to fund its operations and upgrade its network.

Even before the downgrade, S&P's previous 'CCC+' rating for Clearwire reflected a risk of bankruptcy.

Clearwire's shares fell as much as 31 percent on Friday after the company's chief executive told the Wall Street Journal that he could opt to skip the Dec. 1 payment. [ID:nN1E7AH1EK]

Analysts said Clearwire, which is negotiating with Sprint to expand their network agreement, may have used the interview as a negotiating tactic to try to convince Sprint to come to a new agreement.

Clearwire shares closed 8 percent higher at $1.59 on Monday. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Ted Kerr)