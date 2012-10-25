Clearwire cuts capital spending target, narrows loss outlook

NEW YORK Oct 25 Clearwire Corp said on Thursday that it cut its capital spending target for 2012 as it is slowing down its network upgrade for high-speed wireless services to conserve money.

The wireless service provider, whose biggest shareholder is Sprint Nextel, cut its target for 2012 capital spending to a range for $125 million to $175 million from its previous budget of $350 to $400 million.

It also narrowed its forecast for an adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in a range of $150 million to a loss of $200 million, compared with its previous target for a loss of $175 million to a loss of $225 million.