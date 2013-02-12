Clearwire posts narrower loss even as revenue falls

IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
NEW YORK Feb 12 Clearwire Corp, the wireless service provider that both Sprint Nextel and Dish Network want to buy, reported a narrower quarterly loss even as revenue declined.
Clearwire, which is already majority owned by Sprint, posted a net loss of $187.15 million or 29 cents per share compared with a loss of $236.85 million or 81 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue fell to $311.2 million from $361.87 million and missed analyst expectations for $313.62 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.