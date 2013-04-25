Clearwire posts narrower quarterly loss even as revenue declines

UPDATE 1-Westinghouse wins UK reactor approval from nuclear regulator
LONDON, March 30 Toshiba's Westinghouse, which filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, has won approval for its AP1000 reactor design, Britain's nuclear regulator said on Thursday.
NEW YORK, April 25 Clearwire Corp, the wireless service provider which is majority owned by Sprint Nextel, posted a narrower operating loss even as its quarterly revenue declined.
Clearwire's loss narrowed to $303.69 million from $421.89 million. Revenue fell to $318 million from $322 million. Clearwire agreed to be bought by Sprint for $2.97 per share.
* Micronet enertec technologies- co's unit awarded 3 purchase orders in last 2 weeks from a private aerospace & defense contractor totaling about $1 million
* Payment for shares repurchased under program will be funded using company's cash on hand