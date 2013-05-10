版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 10日 星期五 23:24 BJT

BRIEF-Glass Lewis tells Clearwire shareholders vote against Sprint deal

May 10 Glass Lewis: * Glass lewis recommends Clearwire Corp shareholders vote against

proposed buyout by Sprint Nextel Corp * Glass lewis says Clearwire board, special committee show markedly

disproportionate fealty to the interests of Sprint, at expense of remaining

shareholders * Glass lewis says Sprint failed to provide clear, compelling case to suggest

its offer is the best possible alternative available to Clearwire
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐