UPDATE 1-Clearwire loss narrows, revenue rises

* Q1 share loss $0.44 vs loss $0.89 year ago

* Rev $322.6 mln vs Street view $314.56 mln

* Cuts 2012 capex target

* Sees making progress in wholesale deals this year

* Shares rise 6 percent to $1.56 in late trade

April 26 Clearwire Corp's first-quarter revenue increased above Wall Street expectations and its loss narrowed as it cut costs, sending its shares up 6 percent in late trade.

The company, which is majority owned by Sprint Nextel, also cut its capital spending target for the year.

Clearwire said its quarterly loss narrowed to $181.8 million, or 44 cents per diluted share, from a loss of $226.96 million, or 89 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose to $322.6 million from $236.8 million and compared with Wall Street expectations for $314.56 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Clearwire cut its capital spending budget for 2012 to a range of $350 million to $400 million from its previous target of $450 million to $550 million.

The company said it expects to use vendor financing for the majority of the equipment it is buying to upgrade its network with high-speed technology Long Term Evolution (LTE).

It added 586,000 new customers in the quarter.

Clearwire shares rose to $1.56 in late trade after closing up almost 9 percent at $1.47 on Nasdaq.