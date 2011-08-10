CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Clearwire COO Erik Prusch to take the helm

(Corrects to remove company descriptor in paragraph 3)

* Interim CEO John Stanton to become executive chairman

Aug 10 - Wireless telecommunications network operator Clearwire Corp gave its top job to Chief Operating Officer Erik Prusch, five months after former CEO Bill Morrow had abruptly stepped down.

The appointment comes at a time when Clearwire, majority owned by Sprint Nextel , is still struggling to secure funding to complete its high-speed wireless network, on which the carrier depends for its own advanced wireless offering.

Last month, Sprint signed a new deal with Clearwire's rival LightSquared, adding to investor concerns about the future of its relationship with Clearwire.

Clearwire, which earlier this week said it still needs as much as $900 million in new funding, said current interim CEO John Stanton would assume the role of executive chairman of the board.

Clearwire's former CEO, Morrow, had resigned in March, after a two-year term, in a wider management shake-up.

Prusch, who joined Clearwire in 2009 as its CFO, had become the chief operating officer as part of that shake-up.

Shares of the company closed at $1.42 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.