UPDATE 2-Clearwire loss narrows, company still needs money

* Q2 Rev $322.6 mln vs Street view $294.5 mln

* Sees reaching EBITDA positive in Q1 2012

* Unveils network plan, pending ability to raise funding

* Shares fall 3.6 pct after hours after closing up 10 pct

NEW YORK, Aug 3 Wireless telecommunications network operator Clearwire Corp CLWR.O reported a narrower operating loss in the second quarter, but said it is still looking for new funding.

It shares fell 3.6 percent in after-hours trading.

The company, majority owned by Sprint Nextel (S.N), also unveiled a plan to upgrade its wireless network with Long Term Evolution (LTE) -- a more widely used high-speed technology. But the upgrade will only happen if it can raise more money.

Clearwire's relationship with Sprint, its biggest wholesale client, has worried investors as Sprint unveiled a contract with Clearwire rival LightSquared last week. Clearwire said it was in talks with Sprint about a new agreement, but did not give details about when it might happen.

Clearwire reported a $108.5 million loss before interest taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the second quarter, compared with a first-quarter loss of $194.2 million, impressing at least one analyst who expected a $157 million loss.

"The focus has been to get to a profit as soon as possible. They made very good progress in improving their EBITDA loss," said BTIG analyst Walter Piecyk.

Clearwire told analysts on a conference call that it will swing to an EBITDA profit in the first quarter 2012.

It added 1.5 million net new wholesale customers in the quarter. Sprint said it sold 1.7 million phones that run over Clearwire's network.

Revenue rose to $322.6 million from $117 million and was ahead of the average analyst expectation for $294.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported a quarterly net loss of $168.7 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $125.9 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Richard Chang and Robert MacMillan)