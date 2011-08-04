UPDATE 3-Clearwire sees profit sooner, but needs more funding

* Q2 Rev $322.6 mln vs Street view $294.5 mln
* Sees reaching EBITDA positive in Q1 2012
* Unveils network plan, pending ability to raise funding
* Angles for deals with Verizon Wireless, MetroPCS
* Shares fall 9.7 pct after-hours
NEW YORK, Aug 3 Wireless telecommunications
network operator Clearwire Corp CLWR.O said it would post an
operating profit a few quarters sooner than expected, but also
said it needs as much as $900 million in new funding.
In after-hours trading, shares of Clearwire almost
completely wiped out a 10 percent gain from the regular Nasdaq
session after the company said it needs up to $300 million more
to tide it over until it reports positive cash flow sometime
next year and that it needs another $600 million for a network
upgrade.
Clearwire, which is majority owned by Sprint Nextel (S.N),
on Wednesday unveiled a plan to upgrade its network with Long
Term Evolution (LTE) -- an emerging high-speed technology. Its
hope is that Sprint and other companies would rent space on its
LTE network to bolster their services.
Interim Chief Executive John Stanton suggested that a plan
to fund the project would not come this summer but he told
analysts on a conference call that he was looking at everything
from debt offers to investments from strategic partners.
The company said it expects to swing from a loss to a
profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) in the first quarter of 2012. Wall Street expectations
were for an EBITDA profit in the fourth quarter of next year,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Their ability to turn EBITDA positive faster than
expectations was materially important," said Roe Equity
Research analyst Kevin Roe said.
This could give them more time "to negotiate the right
strategic option" with potential network partners and potential
investors, Roe said. "But the sooner they do it the better.
"Investors have been waiting a long time."
Investors have been concerned about the future of
Clearwire's relationship with Sprint, its biggest wholesale
client. Last week, Sprint unveiled a contract with Clearwire
rival LightSquared. Clearwire shares fell 22 percent that day.
To soothe investor nerves Clearwire would want to be able
to offer LTE services before LightSquared, which has technology
problems as well as a funding gap of billions of dollars.
Stanton said on Wednesday that he was in talks with Sprint
about expanding their partnership to include sharing network
gear for any new markets as well as a potential new wholesale
agreement for LTE, but he would not say when it might happen.
"It's all going to come together in due time," Stanton told
Reuters, referring to funding plans and customer agreements.
Stanton said he believes companies, including market leader
Verizon Wireless and regional provider MetroPCS Communications
PCS.N, will want access to Clearwire airwaves in urban cities
to cope with demand for capacity-hungry data services.
"It's fair to say we've talked to every carrier we think
would have the need for it," he said. "They're very anxious to
have a relationship with us."
The executive, who has been in the wireless industry since
1982, said Clearwire is close to deciding on a replacement CEO.
He intends to stay on as chairman and head of its strategic
committee when that happens.
Stanton said that Clearwire would need $150 million to $300
million to tide it over until it reports positive free cash
flow in 2012.
Clearwire reported a $108.5 million loss before interest
taxes, depreciation and amortization for the second quarter,
compared with a first-quarter loss of $194.2 million. One
analyst had expected a loss of $157 million.
"The focus has been to get to a profit as soon as possible.
They made very good progress in improving their EBITDA loss,"
BTIG analyst Walter Piecyk said.
The company said it added 1.5 million net new wholesale
customers in the quarter. Sprint said it sold 1.7 million
phones that run over Clearwire's network.
Revenue rose to $322.6 million from $117 million and was
ahead of the average analyst expectation for $294.5 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its net loss for the second quarter widened to $168.7
million, or $1.01 per diluted share, from a loss of $125.9
million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.
Clearwire shares fell 9.7 percent to $2.23 in after-hours
trading, after closing up more than 10 percent to $2.47 on
Nasdaq
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Richard Chang, Robert
MacMillan and Carol Bishopric)