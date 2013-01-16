UPDATE 2-Mount Kellett urges Clearwire to push for better deal

Jan 16 Clearwire Corp shareholder Mount
Kellett complained that Sprint Nextel Corp's offer to buy
out the company was "grossly inadequate" and said Clearwire's
special committee had breached its fiduciary duties in accepting
the offer.
Mount Kellett, a holder of roughly 7.3 percent of
Clearwire's public shares, also said in an open letter to
Clearwire on Wednesday that Sprint's Dec. 17 bid for $2.2
billion, or $2.97 per share, would likely be voted down.
Sprint, which already owns just over 50 percent of Clearwire
shares, needs approval from a majority of Clearwire's minority
shareholders for the proposed buy-out to succeed.
The deal has also been publicly rejected by another
shareholder Crest Financial, which holds roughly 8.34 percent of
Clearwire's public shares.
Mount Kellett, an investment firm with about $7 billion
under management, urged Clearwire's special committee to
negotiate for improvements in an offer Dish Network Corp
announced on Jan. 8 to buy Clearwire for $2.3 billion,
or $3.30 per share, and said the Dish offer provided "further
evidence" the committee had failed in its duty to shareholders.
Both Sprint and Clearwire declined to comment on the letter.
As part of their deal, Sprint plans to provide Clearwire
with up to $800 million of financing, which would be
exchangeable for Clearwire common stock at $1.50 per share, with
the purchase of $80 million of exchangeable notes per month for
up to 10 months beginning in January.
Clearwire did not draw on the initial $80 million financing
because it said its special committee was reviewing the Dish
offer, which precluded it from drawing on the financing.
But the investor criticized Clearwire's special committee
for agreeing to the Sprint financing in the first place and
accused it of failing to "adequately explore other financing
alternatives" to the Sprint offer, which it described as "highly
coercive and highly dilutive."
Sprint last week responded to the Dish offer by saying that
it was not viable because of certain conditions required by the
satellite television.
Mount Kellett urged the Clearwire committee to thoroughly
evaluate the Dish proposal "including how to address certain
obstacles to consummating the proposal asserted by Sprint."
Clearwire shares closed down 4 cents, or more than 1
percent, at $3.14 on Nasdaq and Sprint shares finished off 9
cents, or 1.6 percent, at $5.53 on the New York Stock Exchange
after the shareholder letter was made public.