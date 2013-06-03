UPDATE 2-Sprint slams Dish's latest offer for Clearwire

June 3 Sprint Nextel Corp on Monday
attacked Dish Network Corp's competing bid for
Clearwire Corp, saying Dish's demands violate Sprint's
governance agreements with Clearwire and Delaware law.
Sprint's allegations, in a letter to Clearwire's board, are
the latest salvo in the battle over the wireless service
provider. Sprint already owns a majority stake in Clearwire and
is tussling with Dish to buy out minority shareholders.
Dish made a $4.40-per-share bid on May 29, challenging
Sprint's offer of $3.40 per share.
The fight over Clearwire and its valuable spectrum is part
of a larger drama involving the fate of Sprint. Dish is trying
to buy Sprint, the No. 3 wireless provider in the United States,
for $25.5 billion. Japan's SoftBank Corp also has
Sprint in its sights.
Sprint said in its letter, "Many Clearwire stockholders
appear to be under the mistaken belief that Dish's proposal is a
viable alternative to the Sprint merger agreement, and this is
simply not the case."
Among many complaints, Sprint said Dish's demand to nominate
Clearwire board members runs roughshod over the equity holder
agreement's requirement to pick independent directors.
It also said Clearwire's board cannot grant a minority
shareholder veto rights over matters such as change of control.
It said granting Dish's demands would violate Delaware law.
Crest Financial, a holder of about 8 percent of Clearwire's
public shares, blasted Sprint on Monday, demanding that
Clearwire give full consideration to Dish's bid.
In a letter to Sprint's board, Crest called Clearwire "the
ultimate prize" in the bidding war over Sprint and said Sprint
was undervaluing Clearwire. Crest has been running a proxy
battle against Sprint's proposed takeover of Clearwire.
Responding to Sprint's letter, Clearwire said on Monday its
board and special committee were continuing to review Dish's bid
but still recommended the Sprint offer. It said it would have no
further comment until the review was completed.
Dish did not immediately comment on Sprint's letter.
Clearwire shareholder are to vote on the Sprint offer at a
special meeting on June 13.
Clearwire shares fell 1.6 percent to $4.41 in afternoon
trading. Sprint dipped 5 cents to $7.25, while Dish was down 33
cents to $38.21.