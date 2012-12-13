Sprint offers to buy out Clearwire for $2.90/shr

Dec 13 Sprint Nextel Corp is looking to buy Clearwire Corp stock it does not already own for $2.90 per share, it said in a regulatory filing.

The deal, which values Clearwire at about $4.23 billion, is being evaluated by a special committee of Clearwire's board, Sprint said.

The No. 3 U.S. mobile phone carrier had a 51.7 percent stake in Clearwire as of Dec. 11, up from the 50.8 percent on Oct. 13.