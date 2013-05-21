版本:
Crest Financial protests Clearwire vote delay, opposes new bid

May 21 Major Clearwire Corp shareholder Crest Financial on Tuesday said it was opposed to Sprint Nextel Corp's newly raised bid for the company.

Crest also protested Clearwire's decision to postpone a shareholder vote, which had been scheduled for Tuesday. Crest has been soliciting proxies to oppose the deal.
