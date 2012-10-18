版本:
Sprint Nextel acquires control of Clearwire

Oct 18 Wireless carrier Sprint Nextel Corp has acquired control of Clearwire Corp after buying out one of the company's other shareholders, Sprint said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Sprint reached the deal with Eagle River Holdings on Wednesday and now controls a 50.8 percent stake in Clearwire, the filing said.

