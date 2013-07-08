Clearwire shareholders vote for Sprint takeover

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 8 Shareholders in
Clearwire Corp voted on Monday to approve majority
owner Sprint Nextel Corp's buyout of the rest of the
company, finally ending a massive battle for control of the
small U.S. wireless operator.
Clearwire said shareholders with more than 75 percent of
shares entitled to vote were in favor of Sprint's offer to buy
the roughly 49 percent of Clearwire it does not already own for
$5 per share.
Sprint, which is itself being bought by Japan's SoftBank
Corp, needed approval from a majority of the minority
shares. It had to raise its offer price three times to placate
shareholders and fight off rival bids from satellite TV provider
Dish Network Corp.