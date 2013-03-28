版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 28日 星期四 21:14 BJT

Clearwire to tap Sprint $80 million financing for April

March 28 Wireless service provider Clearwire Corp said on Wednesday that it would draw on $80 million in financing from Sprint Nextel Corp, which is seeking to buy it.

Clearwire said it would still continue talks with rival bidder Dish Network Corp but it has not changed its recommendation in favor of the Sprint deal.

Sprint, already the majority owner of Clearwire, struck a deal in December to buy out the rest of the company for $2.97 per share. It also gave Clearwire the option to draw on $800 million in convertible debt in 10 monthly installments.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐