2013年 5月 10日

Proxy adviser ISS recommends Clearwire holders back Sprint deal

May 10 Clearwire Corp shareholders should vote in favor of a proposed acquisition by Sprint Nextel Corp, influential proxy advisory firm ISS said on Friday.

Some shareholders, most notably Crest Financial, have vehemently opposed the Sprint bid, saying it undervalued Clearwire.
