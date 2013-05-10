Proxy adviser ISS recommends Clearwire holders back Sprint deal

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
May 10 Clearwire Corp shareholders should vote in favor of a proposed acquisition by Sprint Nextel Corp, influential proxy advisory firm ISS said on Friday.
Some shareholders, most notably Crest Financial, have vehemently opposed the Sprint bid, saying it undervalued Clearwire.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.