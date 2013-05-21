版本:
Sprint raises buyout offer for Clearwire by 14 percent

May 21 Sprint Nextel Corp said on Tuesday it raised its buyout offer for wireless service provider Clearwire Corp 14 percent to $3.40 per share, just hours before shareholders were set to vote on the company's original offer.

Sprint's revised bid, which values Clearwire at $10.7 billion, follows massive shareholder pressure for a higher valuation for Clearwire. Clearwire has key wireless airwaves licenses that would help Sprint compete better.
