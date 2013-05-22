UPDATE 2-Clearwire, shareholders brace for fight over Sprint bid

* Clearwire says Sprint offer best option, sets May 31 vote
* Clearwire says Verizon, Dish offers are not real
alternatives
* Mount Kellet and other say Sprint's revised price is too
low
* Shareholders with about 32 pct of votes say unhappy with
Sprint sweetner
* Clearwire shares close 2 cents below offer price
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, May 22 Clearwire Corp
appeared to be on the brink of another fight with its
shareholders on Wednesday as the wireless service provider
approved Sprint Nextel Corp's sweetened buyout offer while
minority shareholders said the bid was too stingy.
Clearwire announced its decision to support majority
shareholder Sprint a day after Sprint raised its offer for the
almost 50 percent of the company it does not already own to
$3.40 per share from $2.97 per share.
The wireless service provider, which Sprint wants to control
because of its key spectrum holdings, said it has no better
alternatives than the Sprint offer.
Clearwire shareholders with about 32 percent of Clearwire's
public shares said they were disappointed with the latest offer
from Sprint, which needs approval from more than 50 percent of
Clearwire's minority investors in order to proceed.
A group of four shareholders, claiming ownership of 18.2
percent of Clearwire's common shares, said in a regulatory
filing on Wednesday that Sprint's offer was too low. The filing
came after shareholders with another roughly 14 percent of
Clearwire's public shares said they were not happy with the
Sprint offer.
The group of four - Mount Kellett Capital Management,
Highside Capital Management, Glenview Capital Management and
Chesapeake Partners Management - first agreed to negotiate with
Sprint together to look for a sweetner of the $2.97 bid.
The group said on Wednesday that they had agreed to extend
their partnership until June 3, a few days after shareholders
are scheduled to vote on the latest offer.
Clearwire, which has announced support for the Sprint deal
from 26 percent of the minority votes, declined to comment
specifically on the shareholder backlash. But the company argued
in an update of its proxy filing late on Wednesday that Sprint's
offer was its best alternative as potential deals with Dish
Network and Verizon Communications were not
"actionable".
Clearwire said an offer from Verizon to buy Clearwire
spectrum would only have resulted in net proceeds of between
about $550 million and $850 million after tax.
Verizon had offered to pay it gross proceeds of $1 billion
to $1.5 billion for spectrum in Clearwire's top 25 markets.
As for Dish's January offer to buy Clearwire for $3.30 per
share, Clearwire said its talks with the company had not led to
an "actionable proposal."
A source close to Clearwire said the company believed the
Dish offer was "effectively dead" since it had not heard from
the satellite TV provider since it made an offer to buy Sprint
for $25.5 billion. Dish announced its offer to Sprint on April
15.
Clearwire had said in January that there were elements of
Dish's proposal that it could not accept because of Clearwire's
governance obligations to Sprint under their existing agreement.
"Dish never really backed off of those aspects of its
proposal," said the source, who asked not to be named because of
a lack of authorization to speak on the record to the media.
Clearwire had said earlier in the day that Sprint's
increased offer, "when compared with other potential
transactions reasonably available to the company at this time,
is the most favorable potential transaction to the company's
unaffiliated stockholders."
Clearwire also changed the date of its special meeting for
shareholders to vote on the new offer to May 31 from the May 30
date announced on Tuesday, citing a scheduling conflict.
It had originally called a meeting for May 21 but postponed
it after Sprint announced its new offer just a few hours before
the meeting was to take place.
Shareholders of record as of April 2 can vote on the Sprint
offer.
Clearwire shares closed down 2 cents on Nasdaq to $3.38,
which was below Sprint's offer price.