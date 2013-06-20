CORRECTED-Sprint raises its offer for Clearwire to $5/share

BRIEF-Sirius XM Canada qtrly earnings per share $0.08
* Sirius XM Canada reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
(Corrects date to June 20)
NEW YORK, June 20 Sprint Nextel Corp raised its buyout offer for Clearwire Corp to $5 per share on Thursday, trumping a $4.40 per share offer from Dish Network Corp.
Clearwire said it changed its recommendation in favor of the Sprint offer after the price increase and postponed a June 24 shareholder vote until July 8.
Sprint, already Clearwire's majority shareholder, raised its bid just a few days before shareholders in the smaller wireless company were due to vote on its previous $3.40 per share offer. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Sirius XM Canada reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust announces offering of series D senior unsecured debentures
* Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. announces a private placement of $2,000,000 in non-convertible unsecured debentures